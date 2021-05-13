Eparé

Glass Champagne Flutes – Set Of 2

Double-Walled Champagne Flute: Our flutes feature a double-walled insulated design that keeps the liquid inside cold longer and resists condensation on the outside of glass. Great for your favorite wine, mimosa, whisky, scotch, martini or cocktail. Hand-blown Borosilicate Glass: This glassware is made of premium quality chemistry-grade borosilicate glass, allowing them to be thinner while remaining strong. Their durability means they can handle everyday use, for wedding service and at parties. A Work Of Art: You'll be proud to serve your friends and family their favorite bourbon, scotch or chardonnay in these upscale tumblers. The modern double-wall design creates the optical illusion of the liquid inside being magically suspended in air! Dishwasher, Freezer and Microwave Saf: These gorgeous tumblers not only look great, but they're tough and durable barware too. They are easy to care for and can go in the dishwasher, microwave and freezer without melting, deforming or cracking. Eparé Trusted Quality: You will receive two (2) double-wall champagne flutes, which hold 5 ounces of liquid and measure 6.5" tall and 2” in diameter. We stand behind our quality.