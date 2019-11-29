Anita Le Grelle

Glass Carafe No.3

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Conran Shop

Exquisitely designed and crafted by Anita Le Grelle for Serax, this Glass Carafe No.3 would enhance any table with its sleek design. Expertly crafted from blown glass, the organically shaped carafe has an ornamental presence when not in use and can be brought to life to serve drinks. Having trained at London’s Royal College of Art, potter Anita La Grelle’s designs reflect her love of skilled craftmanship and creativity. Since founding her own design studio in 2013, Anita La Grelle has designed all her creations from her base in Brussels. The perfect addition to any breakfast table or mantlepiece, this elegant carafe is an essential component of any glassware collection.