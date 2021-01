HK Living

Glass Bum Vase

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Cheeky bum vases are everywhere at the moment, and the trend isn't slowing down anytime soon! The version from HKliving is sure to be a conversation starter in your home. BrandHKliving Dutch brand HKliving draw influences from all four corners of the globe to create their eclectic range of home accessories for modern homes. Shop this brand