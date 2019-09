Emoi

Glass Brewing Mug

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ollie Provisions Co.

The Glass Brewing Mug from Emoi combines fine craftsmanship with a simple, elegant design to yield a product that is flawless in both functionality and appearance. The mug's intelligently designed filter, made from hand-blown, heat-resistant glass, allows you to easily adjust the tea's consistency during the brew, while the Nan Bamboo lid keeps it hot.