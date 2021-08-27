Mario Badescu

Drying Lotion

$17.00 $8.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion targets pesky problems with the original, on-the-spot solution. This is a fast-acting formula that helps dry up surface blemishes overnight - earning Drying Lotion renown as an iconic, award-winning must-have. Benefits No. 1 best-seller Formulated in the 1960s by Mario Badescu himself Clarifying, bi-phase solution Helps dry up surface blemishes overnight by drawing out impurities from targeted spots Works to visibly reduce the look of surface blemishes the next day