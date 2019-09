Rodial

Glamoxy Snake Serum Mask

$83.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

Glamoxy Snake Mask is an innovative black "peel off" formula that visibly improves skin radiance and texture. Amino acids and liquorice brighten skin tone while enriched minerals deep cleanse and purify pores to remove excess oil, dirt and impurities. Contains dipeptides, inspired by the potent effects of the Temple Viper Venom, to help reduce the appearance of fine lines. 1.7 oz. Made in UK.