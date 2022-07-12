Glamorise

Plus Size Magiclift Wire-free Active Support Bra

40% Polyester,30% Polyamide,20% Cotton,10% Elastane Imported Hook and Eye closure Hand Wash Only MAGICLIFT TECHNOLOGY: A cushioned band lifts, shapes, and supports without a wire. MAXIMUM COMFORT: Cotton-blend fabrics wick away moisture for all-day comfort. CUSTOM FIT: Hook-and-eye closure with 3 columns & 4 rows increases with size. No matter where the day takes you, just move with it. This active-ready bra combines our best-selling wire-free design with comfortable cotton and a stay-in-place back for all-day comfort.