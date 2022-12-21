Glamnetic

Press On Nails – Sprinkles

$14.99

High-Quality Press-On Nail Kit: All Glamnetic Press-On Nail Sets offer high-quality salon style and feature protective UV coating, to ensure your nails will never break or split! Colorful French Tip Almond Nails - Each nail features a tapered fit towards the cuticle to give you the most natural look! Plus, the unique colorful french-tip designs are perfect for any occassion! Reusable With Up To 3 Weeks Per Wear - High-quality is our middle name. This reusable nail set can be trimmed, filed, or polished to your liking. 24 Nails in 12 Sizes - Various nail sizes ensure a totally custom fit, plus we give you extras just in case! Each set comes complete with a storage box, nail glue, double-sided nail file, cuticle stick, and alcohol pad. Gentle On The Hands - Soak hands in warm water for 10 minutes for easy, damage-free removal by gently lifting nails from the side. Remove excess glue with a nail buffer, and store for reuse.