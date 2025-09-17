Benefit Cosmetics

Glam Cube Makeup Advent Calendar Gift Set

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Benefit Cosmetics

Can you swim on your ikura? You totally can. Feel secure and comfy in the water with AWWA Swim. • Made for light period days or as an extra layer of protection in the water • High waist cut with flattering moderate coverage brief • Paired with extremely comfy swim bralette, wire free with a sporty style front, and cross over tie lace back • Matte shine nylon, soft feel against skin • For beach days rinse your swimwear and hang to dry between swims if you’re enjoying the outdoors all day long, otherwise your swimwear will offer you all the protection you need on your own flow for the duration of 1 regular pad / tampon. • After use, rinse in water and pop into a waterproof bag if you’re out and about, or throw straight into the washing machine with your ordinary load • Do not use fabric softener • Put on another pair of your period-proof underwear and go enjoy your day, care free. Materials • Brief: 80% Recycled Nylon, 20% Elastane • Brief Lining: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane • Bralette: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex Traceable Supply Chain To learn more about how to care and look after AWWA, visit our How They Work page. Help end period poverty? Gift a pair of underwear to charity.