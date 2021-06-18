Haus Laboratories

Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow

Command your glam with this buildable, liquid-to-powder eyeshadow. Crafted in our lab to deliver the highest-impact shimmer and the smoothest application, each shade effortlessly layers and blends without weighing you down. Swipe the boundary-breaking formula across eyelids or anywhere else you want to add multidimensional color. Stay on the attack with a finish that combats fading, flaking, and creasing for all-day, silky wear. BUILD THE SUSPENSE Combat fallout with the smooth-glide, create-free formula you can take from sheer shimmer to bold shimmer payoff. COLOR CRUSADER Take charge of boundary-breaking color payoff for eyes and everywhere else you want a 3-D shimmer finish. FIGHT THE FADE Finish with force—all-day weightless comfort has you covered while you attack your day. GLAM ATTACK LIQUID SHIMMER POWDER comes in: Blue Jean Dream - Pastel Blue With Multi-Color Pearl Starlight - Pink Nude With Multi-Color Pearl Crystal Remedy - Violet With Pink Pearl Frozé Bronzé - Bronze Aphrodite - Champagne with Multi-Color Pearl Angel Baby - Pale Pink with Multi-Color Pearl Rose B*tch - Soft Mauve with Silver Pearl Chained Ballerina - Deep Black with Multi-Color Pearl Biker - Gunmetal with Silver Pearl Flash - Sheer Silver Pearl Rye - Dark Brown with Golden Pearl Dynasty - Emerald with Multi-Color Pearl Legend - Yellow Gold Pearl ALL-DAY WEAR OPHTHALMOLOGIST TESTED WATER-RESISTANT TRANSFER-PROOF SWEAT/ HUMIDITY-PROOF SMUDGE-PROOF CRUELTY-FREE VEGAN Ingredients Aqua/Water/Eau, Silica, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Mica, Trimethylsiloxyphenyl Dimethicone, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Disodium Coco-Glucoside Citrate, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Tin Oxide, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891) 0.12 oz / 3.5 ml each.