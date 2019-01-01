Ikea

Gladom Tray Table

£15.00

At Ikea

Key features You can use the removable tray for serving. The tray’s edges make it easy to carry and reduce the risk of glasses or bowls sliding off. The surface is durable and easy to clean, since it’s made from powder-coated steel. You can easily lift and move the entire table, for example from the sofa to the reading armchair. Assembled size Height: 53 cm Diameter: 45 cm Package size & weight Tray table GLADOM Article no: 304.119.91 Package : 1 Length: 53 cm Width: 50 cm Height: 4 cm Weight: 3.50 kg Volume per package: 9.2 l