Glad Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags - Odorshield 13 Gallon Grey Trash Bag, Febreze Fresh Clean

Glad OdorShield Trash Bags in Fresh Clean Scent provide strength plus odor control, to keep your home smelling fresh and clean. These kitchen garbage bags are made with 3 in 1 OdorShield technology and Febreze freshness for guaranteed 5 day odor control, based on lab test compared to unscented bags. These trash can liners are double layered to trap, lock and neutralize odors. The unique checkerboard outer layer of the garbage bag is equipped with LeakGuard for added leak protection, while the inner layer stretches and provides reinforce strength to prevents rips and tears. With the 3 ply drawstring, which grips the can, the bag stays in place until you are ready to take it out. The drawstring bag makes closing and carrying easy. These 13 gallon size, odor eliminating, trash bags, fit tall kitchen trash cans, and are perfect for use in kitchens or seasonal cleaning like Spring Cleaning and Back to School.