The Glacé collection pairs semi-precious stone with gold, exploring the limits of shape within our signature lens of timelessness and wearability. The resulting collection feels equal parts modern statement and relics that could belong to any era.
10x14mm Aquamarine set in solid gold or silver hanging gracefully from a 20" Figaro chain. Available in White, Yellow or Rose 14k Gold and Silver. Kindly note that Aquamarine is a fragile natural stone, and must be handled delicately to avoid breakage.
This limited run of Glacé pieces are available for preorder. Any questions regarding availability or lead times can be sent to inquiries@jhannahjewelry.com