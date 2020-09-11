Omni Cheer

Gk All Star Invincible Top

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Omni Cheer

The GK All Star Invincible Top (190GLS) will instantly put you into the world of your competition. This fitted pull-on top has enough stretch and flexibility to get you through your routine while showing you off with mesh, metallic and rhinestone detailing. The back features a racerback cutout for added style. Embellish the cheer uniform with stones for an added flair! When you're performing, it's easy to get caught up in the moment and tone down your confident cheerleader attitude that you initially brought to the mat. While hitting all the right motions is undeniably important, you can become so focused on that stunt wobble that just happened that you forget the most important part - your competition face. With the GK All Star Invincible Top, you won't be able to forget your invincible nature. The top has it all with metallic and mesh detailing, rhinestone embellishments and a racerback cutout on the back. Top goes with the GK All Star Invincible Skort (189GSK). The top is fitted and leaves room for stretch with a blend of polyester and spandex. The top is available in Child Small, Child Medium, Child Large, Adult Small, Adult Medium, Adult Large, Adult XL and Adult 2XL. It is available in Black/Gold, Black/Red, Black/Royal, Black/Silver and Black/Teal. Bring your style to life by using our online design tool! Using Tackle Twill or Embroidery customization options, select a design and colors that match your team's look. Create and see your customized style before you buy it! Washing Instructions: Turn Garment Inside Out Hand Wash Cold, Separately Mild Liquid Detergent Only, No Fabric Softeners Do Not Soak Garment Rinse Immediately Pat With Towel to Remove Excess Moisture Hang To Dry on Thick, Plastic Hanger Do No Dry Clean Do No Iron