Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Birkenstock x Staud
Gizeh Big Buckle
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Birkenstock
Need a few alternatives?
Birkenstock x Staud
Gizeh Big Buckle
BUY
$190.00
Birkenstock
Stuart Weitzman
Summerlift Calfskin Ankle-strap Flatform Sandals
BUY
$295.00
Neiman Marcus
promoted
Nine West
Minus Ankle Wrap Flat Sandals
BUY
$69.00
Nine West
Loeffler Randall
Thong Wrap Sandals
BUY
$195.00
Shopbop
More from Birkenstock x Staud
Birkenstock x Staud
Gizeh Big Buckle
BUY
$190.00
Birkenstock
More from Flats
Birkenstock x Staud
Gizeh Big Buckle
BUY
$190.00
Birkenstock
Birkenstock x Staud
Arizona Big Buckle
BUY
$190.00
Birkenstock
Dr. Martens
1461 For Pride Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes
BUY
$120.00
Dr. Martens
Stuart Weitzman
Summerlift Calfskin Ankle-strap Flatform Sandals
BUY
$295.00
Neiman Marcus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted