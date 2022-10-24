Givenchy

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

The absence of color creates a custom shade that's all your own with Givenchy's Black Magic lipstick. The formula reacts to the pH of your lips to form a uniquely sensual shade. You can also use it as a topcoat to enhance your existing lip color. The active ingredient of black rose oil helps deliver extreme moisture and comfort with every application. From Givenchy. Includes: 0.11-oz Rouge Interdit Lipstick in Black Magic