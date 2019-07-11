Givenchy
Givenchy Noir Interdit 9g
£26.00£14.30
At FeelUnique
GIVENCHY Noir Interdit - an intense dark red mascara that creates a lash extension effect & buildable volume, thanks to its innovative 90° bendable brush. Lashes are deeply reached from the root up to unlimited lengths! An innovative 90° bendable brush inspired by Givenchy's backstage shows is coupled to a unique stretching formula to create the ultimate lash extension effect without compromising your lashes and customised volume. Intensely lengthen, volumised & defined lashes!