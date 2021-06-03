Givenchy

Givenchy Gloss Interdit Vinyl Extreme Shine Lip Gloss, 01 Rose Révélateur

£24.50

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Under the artistic direction of Nicolas Degennes, Givenchy creates Gloss Interdit Vinyl, a gloss with medium coverage for coloured, high shine and plumped up lips. Shiny to excess and luminous to the extreme, its formula combined with dazzling and vibrant colours, in 12 shades, offers a magnetic and sensual result highlighted with its 'natural volume' effect. Thanks to Black Rose oil, the lips remain soft and supple with an absolute feeling of comfort. Innovative, the foam end of its applicator is stamped with a G to take up more product for a pleasant even spread of colour over the lips. G for Givenchy, G for Glossy, G for Glamour, Gloss Interdit Vinyl signs a new way of applying lip gloss, at once simple and precise, that sheathes the lips in colour with a single stroke. It’s the new must-have for beauty addicts. Shades: Shades 01 Rose Révélateur, 03 Electric Pink Révélateur and 16 Noir Révélateur: made-to-measure shades that enhance the natural lip colour. These shades react to every skin’s pH for a result that is totally different from one woman to another. Apply these shades as a top coat over any lipstick to intensify its colour 04 Framboise In Trouble: a deep raspberry with purple pearls for irresistible lips 05 Rock N Rose: a fuchsia pink for a fresh look 06 Gangsta Nude: a luminous and discreet rosewood for a timeless look 07 Nude Addiction: the perfect universal nude for pinky beige lips 08 Corail Graffiti: the must-have coral for a radiant summer look 09 Crazy in Rose: a pastel pink colour, ideal for ultra-feminine lips 10 Overose: an authentic pink, both fresh and deep 11 Bold Orange: a bright orange enriched with golden pearls for luminous lips 12 Rouge Thriller: a sensual bold pearly red, true elegance How to use: For a perfect smile, start by shaping the lip contours with Lip Liner Givenchy, a lip pencil contour. Then apply the gloss, starting from the center of the upper lip and moving towards the outer corner. Start again from the center of the upper lip and apply towards the other corner. Repeat the step for the lower lips.