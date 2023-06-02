Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird

Give You The Moon Charm, Yellow Gold

A moon to have and to wear, designed by Phoebe Bridgers and Catbird. A magical moonstone set in shining 14k gold, includes a hidden crescent moon detail. On the back, lyrics from Moon Song are engraved on a crescent moon in Phoebe's handwriting: “I’d give you the moon” — itty bitty like a secret message. In honor of our collaboration with Phoebe, the Catbird Giving Fund is proud to make a donation of $25,000 to The National Center for Transgender Equality in support of their critical work in policy change to advance transgender equality. Made with 100% recycled 14k gold. Chains sold separately — Phoebe’s favorite is the Sweet Nothing!