Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
VO5
Give Me Texture Rough & Sexy Sea Salt Spray
£3.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASDA
Give Me Texture Rough & Sexy Sea Salt Spray
Need a few alternatives?
Hairstory
Hair Balm
BUY
£39.00
Hairstory
Noughty
Wave Hello Curl Defining Taming Cream
BUY
£6.99
Superdrug
Shea Moisture
Curl Enhancer Coconut & Hibiscus Smoothie
BUY
£12.99
Boots
Maui Moisture
Curl Quench+ Coconut Oil Conditioner
BUY
£8.99
Superdrug
More from VO5
VO5
Heat Activated Complex Heat Protect Spray
BUY
£4.40
Boots
VO5
Invisibly Light Hair Oil
BUY
£4.39
Boots
VO5
Invisibly Light Hair Oil
BUY
£4.39
Superdrug
VO5
Invisibly Light Hair Oil
BUY
£4.39
Superdrug
More from Hair Care
Hairstory
Hair Balm
BUY
£39.00
Hairstory
Noughty
Wave Hello Curl Defining Taming Cream
BUY
£6.99
Superdrug
Shea Moisture
Curl Enhancer Coconut & Hibiscus Smoothie
BUY
£12.99
Boots
Maui Moisture
Curl Quench+ Coconut Oil Conditioner
BUY
£8.99
Superdrug
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted