Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Eberjey
Gisele Tuxedo Robe
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Eberjey
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Read more
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Easy-luxe Eco Robe
BUY
$79.50
$138.00
J.Crew
CB2
Pentagrid Blockprint Bath Robe
BUY
$79.97
$89.95
CB2
Knix
Waffle Robe
BUY
$65.00
Knix
Lands' End
Plus Size Supima Cotton Long Robe
BUY
$42.47
$84.95
Land's End
More from Eberjey
Eberjey
Gisele Tuxedo Robe
BUY
$98.00
Eberjey
Eberjey
Palapas Loreta One Piece
BUY
$198.00
Shopbop
Eberjey
Gisele Printed Modal Slouchy Set
BUY
$93.20
$155.00
Eberjey
Eberjey
Finley Short
BUY
$75.00
Revolve
More from Sleepwear
Refinery29
Print Pajamas
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
Refinery29
Short Pajamas
BUY
$58.00
Nordstrom
Refinery29
Short Pajamas
BUY
$58.00
Nordstrom
RiLEY
Luxe Terry Bath Robe
BUY
$99.00
RiLEY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted