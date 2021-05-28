Eberjey

Gisele Printed Modal Slouchy Set

$155.00 $93.20

Buy Now Review It

At Eberjey

It's iconic. It's classic. Our best-selling Gisele pajama boasts a supple blend of super-soft TENCEL™ Modal, which feels cool to the touch and slips over skin effortlessly. Its tailored fit hugs your body and falls in all the right places easily making it your best at-home look yet. This high-quality pajama set will be your go-to favorite time and time again, even after hundreds of washes and wears. TENCEL™ is made from responsibly sourced wood pulp from sustainably managed forests.