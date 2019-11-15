Allison Moon

Girl Sex 101

"If you only plan to read one book about sex, ever, make it this one."- Autostraddle "An invaluable and necessary resource." - Huffington Post "A guide not just to satisfying sex, but to becoming a better lover in general.... It's both refreshing and kind of thrilling." - LA Review of Books Girl Sex 101 is a sex-ed book like no other, offering helpful info for ladies and lady-lovers of all genders and identities, playful and informative illustrations on each page, and over 100 distinct voices, plus a hot narrative that shows you how to put the info to good use! Learn how to navigate the twists and turns of female sexuality, with special guidance from thirteen guest sex educators including Nina Hartley, Sex Nerd Sandra, Jiz Lee, Tristan Taormino, Julia Serano, Reid Mihalko, and more! Girl Sex 101 will teach you... The bits and pieces that make up female sexual anatomy Simple ways to communicate in the heat of the moment How to build a Road Map of your partner s pleasure Essential moves for cunnilingus, strap-ons, hand sex and more! Positions to avoid fatigue and generate the power you need to rock your girl's world! You'll gain confidence to please your girl, no matter what your hands-on experience. Buckle your seat belt and get ready to ride! Additional contributors include: Claudia Astorino, Tobi Hill-Meyer, Tina Horn, Megan Andelloux, Ignacio Rivera, Sophia St. James, Carol Queen, and Ducky Doolittle Topics include: Safer Sex, STIs, Cunnilingus, Strap-on sex, Trans Women, Intersex, Sex and Disability, Gender Identity, Coming Out, Menopause, Pregnancy, Dyke Drama, Relationship Skills, Flirting, Vibrators and Other Toys, Lesbian Identity, Bisexual and Pansexual Identity, and much more!