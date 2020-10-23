Doiy

Girl Power Raised Female Fist Ceramic Vase

GIRL POWER VASE - Empty, this unique Girl Power vase is a sculpture of a woman's raised fist, complete with well-manicured nails. Filled with flowers, it's an even more powerful statement of strength, solidarity and empowerment. HAND CRAFTED DESIGN - Flower holder is hand-painted ceramic with a soft matte finish. STATEMENT MAKING HOME DECOR - Girl Power vase is an eye-catching accent on any table, mantle, shelf or desk. Fill it with colorful blooms and greenery to beautify your house, college dorm or work space. COOL GIFT - Perfect for the confident wonder woman in your life, this quirky vase makes a great housewarming, birthday, holiday or back-to-school present. SIZE - Measures approximately 3" in diameter, 10"H. Empty, this unique Girl Power vase is a sculpture of a woman's raised fist, complete with well-manicured nails. Filled with flowers, it's an even more powerful statement of strength, solidarity and empowerment. Crafted from hand-painted ceramic with a soft matte finish, this quirky vase is about 3" diameter, 10"h.