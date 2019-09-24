Etsy

Girl, Do You Even Log Your Lift? Keep Crushing Your Workouts! Lifting Log For Her. Workout Notebook, Fitness Planner, Diary, And Journal.

Girl, do you even lift? A serious lifter is super serious about their workouts, and super serious about their sense of humor. Lift and log your workouts while encouraging others to do the same through the inspiring hilarity of this log book. While the cover says it all, this log is topped off with a list of 10 entertaining gym quotes on the first page, and filled with the paper of your choice for you to document your training in. It is finished with a matte backing displaying a barbell to satisfy the aesthetic completion that is so often sought out by the meatiest of meatheads. Working out is physical, and so should be your logging! Nothing will ever replace that satisfying feeling of writing something down! So, jot down your workout notes to make records of your best goals, lifts, times, and PR's. Review, reflect, or compare your progress over time and with others.