NEED

Girard Country Dress

£140.91 £98.63

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply Co

Long plaid dress from NEED. Crisp lightweight fabric. Squareneck bodice with flutter sleeves, smocked back and invisible side zip closure. Gathered waist with tie-back self belt for cinching. Tiered skirt with on-seam side pockets. Unlined. Ankle length.