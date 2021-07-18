Giovanni

Giovanni Powder Power Dry Shampoo

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At iHerb

This fun and fabulous 2-in-1 dry shampoo and volumizer is perfect to give hair a boost anytime, anywhere - any day, any night. It's a convenient refresher for dirty, dull and lifeless hair. Powder Power is a natural for body and shine. This powerful formula is enriched with Cornstarch, Pro-Vitamin B5, Ginseng, Lemon and Grape Seed Extracts to soak up excess oils, pollutants, dirt and residue, leaving hair feeling clean, energised, refreshed and with an enviable shine.