Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani Privé Oud Royal Edp

Discover Armani Privé Oud Royal Eau de Parfum Intense, an intriguing scent that pays homage to some of the most highly prized fragrance ingredients in the world. Majestic and inviting, this fragrance explores each facet of oud. An amber accord amplifies its depth, while saffron conveys warmth and richness. Precious myrrh and incense highlight the smoky, mystical qualities of oud, for a powerful fragrance that’s hard to resist. What are the notes in Armani Privé Oud Royal Eau de Parfum Intense? Oud. Amber. Sandalwood. Saffron. Rose. Incense. Part of a collection inspired by the wondrous tales of the One Thousand and One Nights, this scent offers excellent longevity and moderate projection - use a light hand, and expect it to be noticeable by those around you. This fragrance leans slightly masculine, but is wearable by all, while the bold notes make it best suited to colder weather. Armani Privé Oud Royal Eau de Parfum Intense is also available in 50ml. This listing is 100ml.