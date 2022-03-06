Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Concealer

$65.00

A long-wearing, matte finish concealer with full coverage. Perfect your complexion with Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Concealer. This highly blendable liquid concealer minimises dark circles, redness, blemishes, and other imperfections, for a flawless finish. What are the features and benefits of Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Concealer? Full coverage liquid concealer Matte finish Long-wearing formula Easily blendable Thin texture Time-release oils prevent creasing and caking Slim, flexible doefoot applicator Can be used as an eyeshadow primer 7ml With a thin texture and time-releasing oils, this concealer seamlessly blends into the skin without caking or creasing. Stretchable pigments offer high coverage without settling into fine lines, and a natural-matte finish creates an undetectable result. Designed for long wear-time, Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Concealer is also ideal to wear on a lid as a base for eyeshadow or liner. A slim, flexible makes it easy to add coverage to larger areas, or apply with precision.