Origins

Ginzing Spf 40 Energy-boosting Tinted Moisturizer

$41.00 $20.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details A lightweight, oil-free tinted moisturizer that hydrates, energizes, perfects and protects to maintain skin's momentum all day. It combines nourishing moisture and a sheer tint to let skin shine through while boosting radiance, combating dullness and providing high SPF protection. Find ULTA Beauty stores that carry Origins.