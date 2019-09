The Row

Ginza Leather & Suede Flatform Flip-flops

£725.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

The Row’s penchant for clean-lined simplicity is embodied with these burgundy Ginza flip flops. They’re crafted in Italy with a plush suede flatform midsole that creates a contemporary silhouette and are finished with smooth black leather straps. Wear them to lend a luxe note to casual separates.