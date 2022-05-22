The Row

Ginza Leather Platform Flip Flops

$1333.33

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes The 'Caramel' hue of The Row's leather 'Ginza' flip flops will match almost everything in your vacation wardrobe. They've been made in Italy with a square toe silhouette and rest on a chunky platform sole that provides a manageable 30mm of lift. Wear them with vibrant skirts or faded denim. Shown here with: Nina Ricci Blouse, Victoria Beckham Pants, The Row Shoulder bag, Bottega Veneta Earrings.