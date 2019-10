Natori

Ginza Charmeuse Robe

$180.00 $62.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Bold flowers enhance the romantic charm of a silky-soft robe tailored with exaggerated kimono sleeves and a waist-defining tie. Ties at waist. Kimono sleeves. Side-seam pockets. Approx. 56" length (size S). Imported