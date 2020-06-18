BigMouth Inc.

Ginormous Inflatable Cute Monster Sprinkler, Over 6-feet Tall

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

BIG FUN: Huge inflatable monster yard sprinkler stands over 7 feet tall STAY COOL: A fun and safe way for the whole family to cool off in summer in your backyard CONVENIENT: Easy set up! Connects to all regular sized garden hoses - just inflate it, then turn the water on SAFETY TESTED: Made of PVC; safe for the whole family ORIGINAL: Sold by BigMouth Inc—the leading name in inflatable summer fun toys. Guaranteed to bring big fun to your next outdoor party.