dRA

Ginny Quilted Coat

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4115369890009; Color Code: 031 About dRA At once youthful and mature, dRA blends the artful rebellion of cutting-edge design with the tailored elements of time-tested fashion for a line of versatile and feminine silhouettes. Founded by Diana Ra, the independent line offers a curated everyday collection. Nylon, polyester; polyester, spandex Front patch pockets Button front Dry clean Imported Dimensions 47"L