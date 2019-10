Gingko

Gingko Edge Light Alarm Clock

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Inspired by cutting into bamboo, Gingkos Edge slanted alarm clock-light duo adds versatile function to your tabletop display. The slanted design has a dimmable light at one end and a digital alarm clock at the other, perfect for your nightstand, or even traveling. Shake to snooze and touch any button or flip over to turn off the alarm, instantly turning on a warm ambient light. Itll make your morning routine so much smoother.