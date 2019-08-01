Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Madewell

Gingham Tiered Midi Dress

$138.00$91.90
At Nordstrom
Fresh as a country morning and ready for all-day easy styling, this cotton dress in summery gingham checks is styled with a tiered skirt and ruffle details.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Dresses At Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
by Emily Ruane