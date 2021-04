Madewell

Gingham Seersucker Daily Shirt

$48.99 $39.19

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Show them you mean business (baby) in this cool take on a button-up shirt. Made of textural seersucker in gingham checks, it has an easy-on-the-body fit and cuffed short sleeves. Regular fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 26". Cotton. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. MC788