Endless Summer

Gingham Sadie Tunic

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 62405451; Color Code: 079 So sweet with a flirty touch, this Endless Summer style is featured in a square neck, shapeless silhouette with ruffled trimming in a timeless gingham design. Smocked elastic band along the neckline Oversized fit Styling Tip: This versatile top can also be worn as a super mini dress. For a no-show look layer with one of our seamless shorts for an effortless look.