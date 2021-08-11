SheIn

Gingham Puff Sleeve Ruched Knot Cut-out Dress

$19.00 $10.00

Buy Now Review It

At SheIn

Customer Reviews( 8 ) Average Rating 3.9 Did the item fit well? Small 13% True to Size 50% Large 37% All Reviews (8) Image (3) Rating All Size All Sort by Recommend good (1) r***6 Weight: 60 kg / 132.3 lbs Height: 120 cm / 47.2 in More I love the style,very light Overall Fit: True to Size size: L Color: Multicolor 1 Aug,2021 t***e Height: 163 cm / 64.2 in Waist: 69 cm / 27.2 in More perfect sun dress ;) Overall Fit: True to Size size: S Color: Multicolor 29 Jul,2021 Z***l Waist: 71 cm / 28.0 in Bust: 84 cm / 33.1 in More The dress was a tad big on the shoulders. Overall, the dress is really cute. Overall Fit: Large size: XS Color: Multicolor 15 Jul,2021 Total 3 Pages 123