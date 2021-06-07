United States
Victoria Beckham
Gingham-print Bell-sleeved Woven Maxi Dress
£55.33
At Selfridges
Forever associated with sunny al fresco picnics, there’s no pattern that encapsulates summer quite like gingham. Quickly dispelling any prior associations with tweeness, Victoria Beckham crafts her grown-up take on the cheerful checks. For SS21, they’re printed all over this bright, bell-sleeved maxi dress – we’ll be pairing it with a sunhat and strappy sandals (along with a chilled rosé) on those aforementioned picnics. 81% viscose, 19% polyamide