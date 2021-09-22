Sandy Liang x Target

Gingham Midi A-line Skirt

$40.00

Step up your skirt game with the Gingham Midi A-Line Skirt from Sandy Liang x Target. This mid-rise skirt falls below the knees with a gently flared A-line silhouette for a classic look and comfy fit. It's fashioned with an allover gingham print in varying scales and in a black and white color palette that gets an extra pop from an exposed side zipper in yellow. 100% cotton fabric makes it suitable for day-to-night and season-to-season wear, perfect for pairing with a tucked-in tee and sandals or turtleneck, tights and boots. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit.