Search
Products fromShopClothingShorts
UO

Gingham High-rise Bike Short

$34.00
At Urban Outfitters
Must-have pull-on bike short from Urban Outfitters. Built from a gingham knit in a skinny fit from the high waist through the leg that hits mid-thigh.
Featured in 1 story
7 "Rules" For Festival Dressing In 2019
by Emily Ruane