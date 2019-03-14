Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Glamorous
Gingham Dress
$59.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nelly
Dress from Glamorous.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Long Striped Dress
$45.90
from
Zara
BUY
Eloquii
Gingham Bustier Bodice Dress
$129.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
Zara
Pleated Dress
$49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Proenza Schouler
Printed V-neck Dress
$630.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Glamorous
Glamorous
Curve Maxi Tea Dress With Button Front In Grid Check
£48.00
£38.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Glamorous
Gingham Midi Dress With Neck Tie
$64.00
$41.50
from
Glamorous
BUY
Glamorous
Curve Maxi Wrap Dress With Tie Waist
$67.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Glamorous
Floral & Lace Tiered Two-piece Dress
$179.00
$69.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Women's Short-sleeve Maxi Dress
$26.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted