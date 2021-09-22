Sandy Liang x Target

Gingham Check Translucent Hooded Raincoat

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Description Liven up dreary days with the Gingham Translucent Hooded Raincoat from Sandy Liang x Target. This long-sleeve hooded raincoat features a translucent material with a blue gingham print for a classic look that's easy to pair with many outfits. This raincoat helps keep moisture at bay for a stay-dry feel, complete with a hooded neckline lending extra coverage and protection. Front patch pockets let you keep your phone and other on-the-go essentials within easy reach, and a button-front closure lends convenient layering over your favorite rainy-day looks. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit.