Mango

Gingham Check Pattern Trousers

£49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Online Exclusive. Cotton fabric. Gingham check design. Straight design. Relaxed-fit. High waist. Two pockets with flaps. Buttoned pocket with flap on the back section. Loops. Zip and button fastening. Inner lining. Inside leg measurement 33.39 in. Side length 46.06 in. Women Trousers Material and washing instructions Composition: 97% cotton,2% polyester,1% elastane. Lining: 50% viscose,50% polyester. Piping: 50% polyester,50% viscose