Mango
Gingham Check Pattern Trousers
£49.99
At Mango
Description Online Exclusive. Cotton fabric. Gingham check design. Straight design. Relaxed-fit. High waist. Two pockets with flaps. Buttoned pocket with flap on the back section. Loops. Zip and button fastening. Inner lining. Inside leg measurement 33.39 in. Side length 46.06 in. Women Trousers Material and washing instructions Composition: 97% cotton,2% polyester,1% elastane. Lining: 50% viscose,50% polyester. Piping: 50% polyester,50% viscose