Sleeper

Gingham Check Feather Pajama Set

$330.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Exclusive Sleeper gingham check feather pajama set Less can be a bore - even when we're sleeping. Hence why this black and white gingham check feather pajama set from Sleeper has just the right amount of pizzazz to put you in high spirits. Looks like it has succeeded. Highlights black/white gingham check print feather detailing front button fastening long sleeves elasticated waistband Composition Viscose 100%, Ostrich Feather 100% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: SH2118P Wearing The model is 1.78 m wearing size S