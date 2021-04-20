Mango

Gingham Check Cottoned Dress

£59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Online Exclusive. Fabric with cotton. Gingham check fabric. Midi design. Flared design. V-neck. Puffed short sleeve. Frill on the bottom. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.