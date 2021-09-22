Sandy Liang x Target

Gingham 3/4 Sleeve Shirtdress

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Description Elevate your dress collection with the Gingham 3/4-Sleeve Shirtdress from Sandy Liang x Target. This 3/4-sleeve dress features a cotton-rich construction with a 100% cotton lining for comfortable day-to-night wear. It's cut in a mini silhouette with a casual fit, offering ease of wear on its own or when layered with tights, and features a ruffled hem for extra movement. The button-front placket features a collared neckline that makes a lovely complement to the squared yoke with ruffles for added flair. Buttoned cuffs bring a polished touch, and side pockets complete the look with functional detail. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit.