Peter Alexander

Gingerbread Shortie Pj Set

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

At Peter Alexander

Decorate this year's gingerbread house in style with this comfy, cute PJ set. Featuring an all over Christmas print and perfectly packed into adorable gingerbread house packaging, to make the sweetest gift for you or a loved one! Regular fit Collar & button down front shirt Short sleeves Top patch pocket Matching mid shorts Elasticated waistband with drawstring Side pockets Make it a match! Matching print also available in men's & kids Model is usually a size 8 and wears a small.